BJP to provide legal aid to people duped by company linked to Nusrat Jahan: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata, Aug 1 (IANS) The BJP will provide legal support to individuals who were allegedly duped by a corporate entity where actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, the Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member from Basirhat constituency was an erstwhile director, the leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said on Tuesday.

“Majority of the individuals who were duped by the said entity were senior citizens. We have already approached the Enforcement Directorate with a plea so that the central agency takes up the matter. If they do, it will be good. Otherwise, we will be providing legal support to these duped senior citizens,” the leader of the opposition said.

Adhikari also alleged that these senior citizens paid hefty sums of money against promises of provision of residential flats.

“These senior citizens were duped and have not been provided with flats till date. Instead, the money they paid was used by the directors of the corporate entity, including the Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member, to purchase their own flats,” said the leader of the opposition.

On Monday evening only, BJP leader Shankudeb Panda along with some of the duped investors filed a complaint at ED’s Salt Lake office in the northern outskirts of Kolkata againstSeven Sense Infrastructure Private Limitedreceiving around Rs 6,00,000 from each of the duped investorspromising them residential flats at reasonable rates within four years.

