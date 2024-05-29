Four youths from Hyderabad washed away in Andhra rivulet

Vijayawada, May 29 (IANS) Four youngsters, all of the same family in Hyderabad, were washed away in a rivulet in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, a group of six youths from the Kukatpally area of Hyderabad went to the Suryalanka beach, a popular tourist site, on Wednesday morning.

While returning to Hyderabad, they stopped at Nallamada Vagu to take a bath. One of them was swept away in the strong water current, and the three others, trying to save him, were also washed away.

On getting the information, police rushed to the spot and launched a search with the help of fishermen and swimmers.

The bodies of two youths, Sunny and Sunil, were recovered, and a search was on for two others, identified as Giri and Nandu. The four youths had gone to Andhra for the summer holidays.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.