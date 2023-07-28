Oppn MPs move notices in Parliament on Manipur violence

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Opposition MPs in both the Houses of Parliament on Friday moved notices seeking a discussion on the Manipur violence.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave adjournment motion notice in the Lower

House for a discussion.

In his notice Tagore wrote, "Since May 2023, Manipur has been the site of

widespread violence and devastation. There is widespread distrust and alienation among residents of both the hills and the valley. There has been no genuine effort by the Union government to mediate peace between the Meitei and Kuki communities."

The role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is widely regarded as "ineffective" by all Manipur residents, he claimed.

Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha gave suspension of business notice in

the Upper House for discussion on the issue.

"The violence in Manipur has resulted in loss of precious lives, due to 'failure and incompetence' of the Central and State government," Chadha wrote in his notice.

Ethnic clashes erupted in the northeastern state on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives whereas thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

The Congress and other Opposition parties have been blaming Chief Minister

N. Biren Singh for the current crisis in the state and demanded his dismissal.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari gave adjournment motion notice in Lok

Sabha urging for discussion on the border situation with China.

"I urge the Government to inform the House of the situation at the border with China, the attempts made to mediate and settle the border dispute, and the policies introduced to preserve and protect India's integrity against possible Chinese aggressions," he wrote.

