Opium worth over Rs 40 cr seized in Delhi, two held

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested two members of an inter-state drug cartel and recovered 56.055 kgs of opium worth over Rs 40 crore in the international market, an official said on Saturday.

The duo identified as Paramjeet Singh (53) and Raj Kumar (38), had brought opium from the North-Eastern states and which was meant for supply to different parts of the country.

According to police, on July 20, a specific information was received about Paramjeet and Raj Kumar, both residents of Jammu, who are indulged in drug trafficking activities on the directions of one Nirmal, a resident of Bokajan, Assam.

“It was revealed that both of them, on the directions of Nirmal, after procuring the supply of opium from Thangmai, a resident of Manipur, would

come in truck at Mangolpuri Industrial Area,” said the Special Commissioner of Police (special cell) HGS Dhaliwal.

“A trap was laid and Paramjeet and Raj apprehended,” said the official.

On sustained interrogation, the duo revealed that they were part of an interstate narcotics syndicate.

“Paramjeet disclosed that he had been involved in drug trafficking activities for the last two years. He further disclosed that he procured

recovered opium from Thangmai, a resident of Manipur, on the directions of Nirmal, a resident of Bokajan, Assam. He further divulged that he worked as a carrier for Nirmal, and on his directions, he received supplies of opium and further supplied the same to various persons in Bihar, West Bengal, and Delhi/NCR,” said the Special CP.

“He further revealed that Nirmal used to communicate with Thangmai via mobile phone and accordingly, would direct him to receive supplies of opium from suppliers at various places in Manipur and Nagaland. He used to travel in his truck up to the hilly areas of Manipur and Nagaland,” the Special CP.

