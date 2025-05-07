Operation Sindoor: Sharad Pawar calls up PM Modi and Rajnath Singh, reiterates support to govt

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Former defence minister and NCP-SP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and congratulated the efforts of the Indian Armed Forces for successfully carrying out ‘Operation Sindoor’ in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In a post on social media platform X, Pawar wrote, “Spoke with PMO and Raksha Mantri. Congratulated the efforts of the Indian Armed Forces and commended them for the action taken. We reiterated our support to the government during this challenging time.”

Earlier, he said, “Every Indian has full faith in the Indian Army, which protects India's sovereignty by taking bullets to its chest. Today, proving that same faith, the Indian Air Force avenged the terrorist attack in Pahalgam by carrying out successful air strikes on nine terrorist locations at around 1:30 a.m. In this operation, nine terrorist targets were targeted in a precise and planned manner without harming any Pakistani civilians or Pakistani military positions. The entire country is proud of this heroic feat of the Indian Army. Heartfelt congratulations to all the Indian soldiers who maintained India's sovereignty and the security of its citizens and gave a befitting reply to the Pahalgam attack! Jai Hind!”

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a post on X said, “By launching 'Operation Sindoor', India accomplished the task of eliminating cowardly terrorists! Hearty congratulations to the Indian Army for giving a strong and befitting reply to Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack, and many thanks to Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji!”

NCP working president and MP Praful Patel remarked, “Our sisters' sindoor was destroyed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Now, through 'Operation Sindoor', the Indian Army has restored the honour of these sisters!”

The Shiv Sena UBT chief, Uddhav Thackeray, in his reaction, said that the attack on terrorist camps is a matter of pride. He wrote in a post on X, “The army took revenge by eliminating the terrorists. Now, it is necessary to destroy Pakistan's sleeper cells in India,” he observed.

