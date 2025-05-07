Operation Sindoor: Entire nation stands firmly behind Armed Forces, says Assam CM

Guwahati, May 7 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday asserted that the people of India stand united in their unwavering support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Armed Forces following the launch of ‘Operation Sindoor’ -- carried out in Pakistan and PoK in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Sarma told reporters, “Our Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ to avenge the Pahalgam incident. We are fully prepared to counter any provocation from Pakistan.” He added, “The entire nation stands firmly behind our government and military as they take strong, decisive action against terrorism.”

Sarma noted that Indian forces have successfully targeted terror camps deep inside Pakistan. “This is a moment to show unity and stand by our government and our soldiers. We must also pray for their success,” he said.

Reaffirming his confidence in the armed forces, the chief minister said, “There should be no doubt about the capabilities of our military. They strike with precision and leave no room for denial.”

Earlier in the day, Sarma emphasised that India is fully capable of delivering a strong response to its adversaries. Reacting to the military operation, he remarked, “India will eliminate its enemies, even if it means reaching them inside their homes.”

“This is the new India. We know how to deliver fitting responses. Wherever India’s enemies may hide, they will be hunted down,” he asserted. Sarma also expressed his solidarity with the armed forces and Prime Minister Modi on social media. One poster he shared, dated May 7, read, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered a fitting reply, and our armed forces have avenged the Pahalgam killings.”

Another poster, dated April 22, featured the Pakistani flag and armed militants with the quote: “Tell Modi about it.” Following the retaliatory strikes, Sarma saluted the Indian military with a “Jai Hind” and praised their precision attacks on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

He also posted a video clip showcasing Indian fighter jets and air force personnel, captioning it “The pride and glory of India – Indian Army.” In addition, Sarma reshared posts from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in support of the operation.

On Wednesday, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror camps located in Pakistan and PoK, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.