Operation Sindoor: Centre issued directions to block over 1,400 fake URLs on digital media

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) The government issued directions for blocking over 1,400 URLs on digital media during 'Operation Sindoor', as their content included false, misleading, anti-India news content, communally sensitive content -- primarily from Pakistan-based social media accounts, and inciteful content against Indian Armed Forces, the Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Union Railways and Electronics and IT Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha that it was observed that certain social media handles, many operating from outside India, were actively propagating false and potentially harmful information during the Pahalgam terror attack and ‘Operation Sindoor.’

"Under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2000, the government issued necessary orders to block websites, social media handles and posts in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, and public order," he said.

On April 26, 2025, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had issued an advisory to all media channels to refrain from showing live coverage of defence operations and movement of security forces in the interest of national security.

During ‘Operation Sindoor’, a centralised Control Room was established for interdisciplinary and inter-departmental coordination. This Control Room functioned 24x7 and facilitated real-time information dissemination to all media stakeholders.

The minister further informed that this Control Room comprised nodal representatives from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with officers from various government media units, and officials from the Press Information Bureau (PIB). Social media handles and posts spreading fake news and misinformation were actively identified.

"Fact Check Unit under the PIB actively monitored social media platforms and online news sources in real time to detect fake images, edited videos, misleading narratives, and any manipulated content targeting the operation’s objectives, government agencies, or security forces," said Vaishnaw.

The Unit debunked Pakistani propaganda against India and the Indian armed forces and fact-checked many posts countering such content. Additionally, the links related to disinformation or false news concerning ‘Operation Sindoor’, fact-checked by the FCU, were promptly shared with concerned intermediaries for appropriate action.

