‘Operation Halan’: Army pays tributes to its valiant bravehearts

Srinagar, Aug 6 (IANS) Army on Sunday paid rich tributes to Late Havildar Babulal Haritwal, Late Signalman Vala Mahipalsinh Pravinsinh, Rifleman Waseem Sarwar who had made the supreme sacrifice during a fire fight with terrorists in Operation Halan, Kulgam on August 5.

In a solemn ceremony at Chinar War Memorial, BB Cantt, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldiers on behalf of the proud Nation.

Late Havildar Babulal Haritwal was thirty-nine years old and had joined Army in 2002. He belonged to village Hanutpura, Post Khuraladkhani, Tehsil, Shahpura, district Jaipur in Rajasthan. The braveheart is survived by his wife and two children.

Late Signalman Vala Mahipalsinh Pravinsinh was twenty-seven years old and had joined Army in 2016. He belonged to Village Viratnagar, Post Odhav, tehsil Ahmedabad, district Ahmedabad in Gujarat. The braveheart is survived by his wife.

Late Rifleman Waseem Sarwar was twenty-nine years old and had joined Army in 2014. He belonged to Village Dachigam Bandipora, Post Bandipora, Tehsil Bandipora, district Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir. The braveheart is survived by his wife.

“The mortal remains of Late Havildar Babulal Haritwal, Late Signalman Vala Mahipalsinh Pravinsinh, Rifleman Waseem Sarwar have been taken for last rites to their native places, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours.

“In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved families and remains committed to their dignity and well being,” army said.

