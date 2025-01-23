Operation complete as 16 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband

Gariaband (Chhattisgarh), Jan 23 (IANS) After the four-day long encounter by the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, the police confirmed that the operation was complete and 16 Maoists were neutralised.

The police on Wednesday have recovered a large number of arms and ammunition as well.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Nikhil Khecha also said that two jawans also sustained injuries are receiving treatment.

The operation, carried out jointly by the Chhattisgarh Police, CRPF, and Odisha's Special Operations Group (SOG) started on Sunday, and led to the recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition, including AK-47s, SLRs, INSAS rifles, and other automatic weapons from the site.

As per Chhattisgarh Police, a Maoist carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore was also killed in the encounter.

Meanwhile, efforts are on to identify other neutralised Maoists.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the efforts of the security forces, stating that it was a "mighty blow" to Maoism.

"Another mighty blow to Maoism. Our security forces achieved major success in building a Maoist-free Bharat. The CRPF, SoG Odisha, and Chhattisgarh Police neutralised 14 Maoists in a joint operation along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. With our resolve for a Maoist-free India and the joint efforts of our security forces, Maoism is breathing its last today," Home Minister Shah said on X.

Earlier on Wednesday, security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district successfully neutralised eight Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) weighing five kg each.

The IEDs, planted by Maoists, were discovered during a patrolling operation on the road from Mutvendi to Pidia under Gangalur police station limits, according to Bijapur Police.

"During a recent area domination and demining operation, the dedicated Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) Bijapur, along with personnel from BDS Bijapur, 85th and 199th Battalion CRPF, and Cobra 205 and 210, effectively conducted patrolling in the region. Their efforts led to the discovery and recovery of eight IEDs, each weighing 5 kg, which had been planted by Maoists along the route from Mutvendi to Pidia," said Bijapur Police.

Earlier on Monday, two women Naxalites were killed, and one personnel of the CRPF's elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action was injured during an encounter between security forces and Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, a police official said.

The CoBRA commando's injury is superficial, he added.

The encounter occurred in a forest under Firur police station limits along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border during an anti-Maoist operation by security personnel, Gariaband SP said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.