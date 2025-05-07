Operation Abhyas: Mock drills conducted across Northeast

Guwahati, May 7 (IANS) Civil defence mock drills were conducted in eight states across the northeastern region, including several capital cities of the states, following the success of Operation Sindoor.

The mock exercises were conducted in 52 districts of eight northeastern states following the success of 'Operation Sindoor' conducted by India’s Armed forces targeting terrorist camps across the border in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

The mock drills were conducted on the directive of the MHA as part of heightened security measures following the April 22 terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, in which 26 innocent civilians, mostly tourists, were killed.

Of the 52 districts, the exercises were carried out in 15 districts in Assam, followed by 10 districts in Nagaland, eight in Tripura, seven in Meghalaya, five each in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur and one each district in Mizoram and Sikkim.

Officials said that in the mock exercises, District Administrations, police, Civil Defence, Fire Department, State and National Disaster Response Force, Health and Power Departments, educational institutions and Information and Public Relations Directorates were involved. Thousands of men and women in every place gathered to witness the mock drills.

In Assam, in line with the directive issued by the MHA, a large-scale civil defence mock drill was conducted on Wednesday at the premises of the 10th Assam Police Battalion (APBn), Kahilipara in Guwahati.

An Assam police spokesman said that organised by the Director General of Civil Defence, Assam, in collaboration with District Administration, Kamrup (Metro), multiple emergency response agencies and security forces participated in the exercises.

He said that the exercise was designed to test inter-agency coordination, rapid emergency response, and systems in place to address war-like scenarios.

The highlight of the event was an “Air Raid Simulation Exercise”, which focused on aerial threat response, mitigation strategies, civilian evacuation, and damage control measures.

The simulation was conducted under realistic conditions to enhance the operational readiness of both civil and security establishments.

Deba Prasad Misra, Secretary, Home and Political Department, emphasising the importance of preparedness, said, “Such mock drills are crucial for equipping both agencies and the public with the knowledge and confidence needed to respond swiftly in the event of disasters such as war or external aggression.”

A comprehensive Civil Defence Mock Drill also took place at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati on Wednesday. This drill was part of the ongoing efforts undertaken by the MHA to enhance emergency preparedness and inter-agency coordination in the event of a civil emergency.

In Manipur, key activities of the drill included air raid warning sirens, public safety announcements, emergency response activations, blackout simulations, search and rescue operations, and medical emergency setups.

Civilians also received training on essential safety measures to enhance preparedness during hostile situations.

In Tripura, after the mock drill was completed, District Magistrate of the West Tripura district, Vishal Kumar, said the mock drill was conducted with personnel from 17 departments associated with disaster management, over 500 common people, including political and social volunteers.

While stating that tremendous general enthusiasm, determination, unity and commitment of nationalistic spirit were seen among the participants on Wednesday, he said.

He said, “If any situation of an earthquake or air attack happens, our common people and the administrations are fully prepared and aware."

However, Kumar said "some shortcomings" were found in general awareness and that the government is working to improve upon it through community mobilisation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.