Rohit Sharma Announces Retirement from Test Format

The India Cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from Test cricket. The announcement comes at a time of internal turbulence, with reports indicating that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not in favor of retaining Rohit as the Test captain going forward.

Rohit’s decision has sparked widespread discussion across the cricketing fraternity regarding the future leadership of India’s red-ball team. This marks Rohit’s second major format exit in recent times. Last year, after leading India to a historic ICC T20 World Cup victory, the 36-year-old had stepped down from T20 Internationals, stating it was time for the younger generation to take over. However, he confirmed he would continue to play in the ODI format.

In his farewell message, Rohit expressed heartfelt gratitude to his fans, teammates, and support staff for their unwavering support throughout his Test career. With his departure, the BCCI is now expected to name a new Test captain, ushering in a fresh era for Indian cricket.