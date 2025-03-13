Online trading scam: CBI gives fresh evidence to court against Assamese actress Sumi Borah

Guwahati, March 13 (IANS) The CBI has given fresh documentary evidence to the court against controversial Assamese actress Sumi Borah and other co-accused in the muti-crore online trading scam that rocked the state previous year.

A senior police official said that the central probe agency has submitted sufficient new documentary evidences against actress Borah, her husband Tarkik Borah and kingpin of the scam, Bishal Phukan.

According to the official, the accused trio has not gotten bail in the trading scam case yet and it might be very difficult for them to walk out of the jail.

To recall, an online trading scam amounting to Rs 2,200 crore was busted in Assam in September after a kingpin of this fraud, Bishal Phukan was arrested from his Dibrugarh residence.

Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Borah, accused in a trading scam, surrendered before the police later.

The couple was arrested after they surrendered in Dibrugarh.

Notably, the duo was on the run since the huge scam surfaced and it was revealed that Borah was well connected with Bishal Phukan in this scam.

Before the arrest, Sumi Borah circulated a video in social media claiming that she has not fled but she has been hiding due to a propaganda being run against her.

She alleged that plenty of misinformation was being spread and her family has been suffering a lot due to it. Sumi Borah and two other key accused were quizzed by CBI officials multiple times. The state government handed over the 41 cases related to the online trading scam to the central agency.

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the CBI would be investigating 41 cases pertaining to the multi crore online trading scam.

“We have filed 41 cases against the online trading fraudsters. The state government decided to hand over all of these cases to the CBI. I spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah about this, and he agreed to let the CBI probe the scam. I went to Delhi to apprise him about the latest development”, he had said.

Sarma also warned that nobody will be spared who have been involved with the online trading scam.

