Online bonfire wood booking service launched for Mahakumbh devotees

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 20 (IANS) In a move to ease up the procedure to procure bonfire wood, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday launched an online mode where the Maha Kumbh devotees can place their order and receive it within hours.

Uttar Pradesh Forest Corporation has made firewood depot locations accessible via Google. The move seeks to help pilgrims combat the cold during the event.

Devotees, including those arriving from abroad, can easily locate depots by searching "firewood depot Prayagraj" online, thus getting access to a hassle-free experience.

DSM Prayagraj R.K. Chandna announced that 16 firewood depots have been set up across the Mahakumbh area, with wood priced at Rs 600 per quintal. This initiative addresses the growing demand for firewood during the event and ensures a consistent supply.

All the major depots are located in Sector 16. The Uttar Pradesh Forest Corporation ensures wood availability at reasonable rates. Devotees can easily locate these depots by searching "firewood depot" online and use mobile navigation to reach the nearest depot effortlessly.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Forest Corporation, approximately 27,000 quintals of wood will be supplied during Mahakumbh. Firewood will be transported from various depots across the state and sold at the prescribed rate of Rs 600 per quintal.

This digital initiative by the government ensures ease of access for devotees and contributes to a smooth and well-organised Mahakumbh experience.

Meanwhile, the one and half-month-long Maha Kumbh is also set to elevate Brand UP globally, with top Indian companies investing Rs 30,000 crore in marketing, boosting Uttar Pradesh's and India's global stature.

The exposure will expand markets for Indian and local products, advancing the Make in India and Vocal for Local visions.

Since 2018, Yogi Adityanath-led government has driven this transformation with initiatives like the One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme, positioning Uttar Pradesh as a global brand.

