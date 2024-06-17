One terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Bandipora (Ld)

Srinagar, June 17 (IANS) One terrorist was killed in an ongoing gunfight with the security forces in J&K’s Bandipora district.

Officials said the security forces surrounded Aragam village of Bandipora district in the early hours of Monday morning following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the village.

“After the security forces closed on the hiding terrorists, they fired triggering an encounter in which one terrorist has been killed so far. The identity of the slain terrorist is being ascertained. The operation is still going on in the area,” officials said.

Earlier, some gunshots were heard in the village in the early hours. The officials said, “Immediately afterwards, security forces cordoned off the area and started searches. Gunshots stopped after some time while the search operation was going on in the area.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday advised the security forces to crush militancy in the union territory and ensure a smooth, safe and incident-free Amarnath Yatra.

In light of the firm orders from the Centre, the security forces are expected to carry out some massive anti-militancy operations to target the terrorists and their supporters in the coming days in J&K.

