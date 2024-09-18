'One nation, one election' destroys federalism, says Owaisi

Hyderabad, Sep 18 (IANS) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has strongly opposed the 'one nation, one election' proposal cleared by the Union Cabinet on Thursday, saying it destroys federalism and compromises democracy.

Reacting to the decision of the Union Cabinet, the Hyderabad MP said he consistently opposed 'one nation, one election' because it's a solution in search of a problem.

"It destroys federalism and compromises democracy, which are part of the basic structure of the Constitution," Owaisi posted on 'X'.

"Multiple elections are not a problem for anyone except Modi & Shah. Just because they have a compulsive need to campaign in even municipal & local body elections does not mean that we need simultaneous polls," wrote Owaisi.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president believes that frequent and periodic elections improve democratic accountability.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the proposal to hold simultaneous elections in the country, as recommended by a high-level committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Kovind committee submitted its report to the government in March, shortly before the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The committee had recommended that the government take a one-time transitory measure, which would require the Union government to identify an appointed date immediately after a Lok Sabha election. All state assemblies that go to poll after the said date would have their terms expire with the Parliament.

After the government had constituted the committee in September last year, Owaisi warned that 'one nation, one election' would be a disaster for multiparty parliamentary democracy and federalism.

"It is clear this is just a formality and the government has already decided to go ahead with it. 'One nation one election' will be a disaster for multiparty parliamentary democracy and federalism," he had then said.

Owaisi termed the concept of 'one nation, one election' as unconstitutional.

