'One Nation, One Election' crucial for India's growth and stability: Shiv Sena

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has hailed the Union Cabinet’s decision to approve the Ramnath Kovind Committee's recommendations on the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative.

The Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party Leader Shrikant Shinde said that this significant policy shift is seen as a watershed moment in India’s electoral reform journey, promising more streamlined governance and political continuity.

“The Cabinet decision marks the dawn of a new era for our democracy. Simultaneous elections across the nation will not only drastically reduce administrative and financial burdens but will also ensure that governments can focus on long-term governance instead of being repeatedly disrupted by election cycles. It's a crucial reform that aligns with India’s vision of progress and stability,” added Shinde.

He further emphasised that this initiative will foster national unity by synchronising the election process, reducing political polarisation, and allowing governments to remain focused on development agendas without the frequent interruptions caused by staggered elections.

“The initiative is also expected to bring down enormous election-related costs and avoid the policy paralysis that occurs when various elections overlap. By holding simultaneous elections, the nation can focus on its long-term goals of economic and social development, ensuring that governance remains effective throughout elected terms,” he said.

Shinde further said, “This is a forward-thinking reform, a game-changer for our democratic structure, ensuring that governance is not compromised by the demands of frequent elections. It enhances the quality of decision-making and provides much-needed political stability.”

He said that the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party has been an ardent supporter of this idea, having submitted affirmative suggestions to the Ramnath Kovind Committee earlier this year on January 24, 2024. Shinde expressed confidence that all political stakeholders will come together to ensure its successful implementation for the betterment of the nation.

“As the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party, we are committed to supporting this historic reform and working towards its smooth execution. This initiative is not just an electoral reform, it is a step toward national unity and the continued growth of India’s democratic ethos,” he concluded.

The Shiv Sena expressed deep gratitude to the Ramnath Kovind Committee for their “diligent work” and to the Union Cabinet for this timely, “strategic decision” that will have far-reaching positive impacts on India’s democratic landscape.

