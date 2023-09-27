One killed, another injured in clash in Bihar’s Supaul

Patna, Sep 27 (IANS) A youth was killed and another critically injured during a violent clash in Bihar's Supaul district on Tuesday, police said.

The police said that a group of people shot a youth named Mukesh Kumar Shah, 25, in the mouth and died on the spot. In retaliation, the other group also shot on another youth Sanjay Kumar Shah on his chest.

The deadly clash was triggered over a spat over a piece of land in Parsa ward under Sadar police station in the district.

“We had some dispute over property and we had collected bricks in front of our house. As they (the other) were objecting to it, we were shifting them to some other place. During that time, Sitaram Shah, Sanjay Kumar Shah, Raju Shah and Dilip Shah held my son Mukesh and Sanjay Shah shot him in his mouth," said Sukhdev Shah, the father of the victim.

Meanwhile Sitaram Shah, the father of injured Sanjay Shah, claimed: "Sukhdev Shah was constructing a wall at the disputed land and we went there to stop him. Mukesh shot my son Sanjay on his chest and then shot himself in his mouth. We have not done any firing. We have not seen guns."

Sadar police station SHO Prabhakar Bharti said: "We have learnt about the incident. One person was killed and another injured in the deadly clash. We have taken the statement of both sides and are investigating the matter."

