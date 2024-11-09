One dead, one hurt in shootout in Delhi's Kabir Nagar

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) In yet another shootout in the national Capital, one person was killed and another injured when assailants opened fire at them in Kabir Nagar in Delhi early on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Welcome police station area in Kabir Nagar when the victim was having food at his home in the wee hours of Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Nadeem.

Five rounds of bullets were fired at the victim by the assailants, leading to Nadeem's death on the spot and injury to a minor. Another person who was with the victim at the time of the shootout escaped unhurt.

The motorcycle-borne assailants barged into Nadeem's house in the wee hours of Saturday, committed the crime and escaped on the victim's scooty.

The assailants left their motorcycle at the crime scene and also took the victim's mobile phone with them as they fled.

Soon after being informed about the shooting, a police team reached the spot and was identifying the cause of the crime.

As per Nadeem's relatives, the victim was in touch with the people who shot him.

The victim's younger brother Nazim said: "My brother used to do garment work. Of the five rounds fired at Nadeem, he sustained two bullet wounds, one in the head and another in the spinal cord."

An investigation was underway over the reason behind the shootout.

Recently, a 40-year-old man and his teenage nephew were shot dead and a ten-year-old boy was injured in Delhi's Shahdara on Diwali night.

The shocking double murder occurred when the victims were celebrating the festival outside their house in the Farsh Bazar area.

On September 28, gunmen fired shots at a ration shop in Delhi's Nangloi area, triggering panic.

Earlier, criminals fired multiple rounds at a car showroom selling luxury vehicles.

Before that, a gunman fired shots at a hotel in the Maipalpur area.

