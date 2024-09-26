Omar Abdullah senses defeat in J&K, changes stance on govt formation, says Smriti Irani

Jammu, Sep 26 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Smriti Irani said on Thursday that Omar Abdullah after sensing the mood of the people is now saying that his party, National Conference (NC), can form the government in alliance with Congress, a climb down from his earlier stance.

Abdullah, earlier, was claiming that the NC will get a majority and form the government on its own in J&K.

Addressing the media in Jammu, Smriti Irani said the BJP has said from day one that "we will form the government in J&K on our own while Omar Abdullah has shifted his stand from the earlier statement that the NC would form the government in J&K on its own."

“He now says the NC will form the government in alliance with the Congress. Does he sense his defeat now?” Smriti Irani said in reply to a question.

She said that the BJP has said in Parliament and through the Solicitor General in the Supreme Court that "we will restore statehood".

"Congress says they will launch an agitation for statehood to J&K. It is only the BJP government at the Centre that can restore statehood and not the Congress," she said.

“On the issue of restoration of statehood, the Congress stand is of agitation while our stand is of restoration,” she asserted.

She said Rs 84,000 crore worth of investment has come to J&K after the abrogation of Article 370.

“Rs 8,000 crore worth of financial help has been given to three lakh youths in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370. Through the J&K Reorganisation Act, one per cent reservation has been given to women. Seven lakh women of self-help groups have become Lakhpati Didis in J&K. We have promised to give Rs 18,000 to the eldest woman of every household once we form the government in J&K. Under Ujwala scheme, 1,17,000 households have been brought under this scheme. We have promised in our manifesto to give two LPG cylinders free to poor households," she said.

“Under the Pandit Premnath Dogra Employment scheme, we promise to give five lakh new jobs. Those youths aspiring for the UPSC and JKPSC exams will be given Rs 10,000 for coaching. PM Narendra Modi is the leader of digitalisation in India. Children of higher secondary schools in remote areas will be given laptops and tablets to get online education. Under a special economic zone scheme, Jammu will become an IT hub. Three regional development boards will be formed," she said.

The BJP leader attacked Congress saying its policy is to divide. "This is the party that has been headed by people not born in India in the past. Isn’t that unfortunate? I appeal to people to vote for the BJP for a new dawn of development and prosperity in J&K,” she said.

