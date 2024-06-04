Omar Abdullah leading, Mehbooba Mufti trailing in J&K

Srinagar, June 4 (IANS) Among the two former Chief Ministers of Jammu & Kashmir, Omar Abdullah was leading and Mehbooba Mufti was trailing in their respective constituencies.

As per the early leads available here, former CM and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah was leading over his rival Sajad Gani Lone of the J&K Peoples Conference (JKPC) in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency.

In the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat, former Chief Minister and chief of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti was trailing NC candidate, Mian Altaf Ahmad.

Leads for the other three constituencies of Srinagar, Jammu and Kathua-Udhampur were awaited as.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.