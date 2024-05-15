Omar Abdullah blames rival parties for woes of people

Srinagar, May 15 (IANS) Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) candidate for Baramulla Lok Sabha seat Omar Abdullah on Wednesday blamed his opponent political parties for the problems faced by the people.

While campaigning in the constituency, Omar Abdullah told poll meetings in Uri and Wagoora areas that he is deeply concerned about the tumultuous period gripping J&K.

He expressed anguish over the displacement of people from their lands and the incessant assault on religious sentiments.

Omar vehemently attributed these challenges to the BJP’s self-serving political motives, urging accountability from parties symbolised by the apple, batball, and bucket.

Criticising the People’s Conference (PC) headed by his rival candidate, Sajad Gani Lone, Omar said: “These people talk about ‘dignity’ and ‘development’, meaning self-respect and development, but I fail to understand why don’t PC people have their founding father’s picture on their flags and posters? A person who doesn’t respect his father, how can an ordinary person expect respect from him.

“Has he spoken when injustice was done to Uri when cross-border trade was stopped here when border tourism was stopped here, did he this apple man speak at that time? He pretends to be the younger brother of the Prime Minister, couldn’t he talk to his elder brother at that time and bring relief to the people of Uri? How is he asking you for votes today?”

Omar said that the PDP candidate, who is also his other opponent in the constituency, as a Rajya Sabha member, was absent every day when a vote against a BJP bill was to be voted on.

“Nothing will be gained by tearing clothes and pretending, will the electricity come here by tearing clothes? Will tearing clothes get a job? Ask the person what did he do apart from tearing his clothes. Did they vote against the election of the Vice President and bills like triple talaq of the BJP?”

He made passionate appeals to people to vote for him.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.