Om Birla inaugurates Presiding Officers’ conference in Patna

Patna, Jan 20 (IANS) The 85th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday in Patna.

Speaker Om Birla arrived in Patna on Sunday evening to participate in the meeting, that will also be attended by Presiding Officers from 56 legislatures across the country.

This marks the third time Bihar is hosting the conference, with the last event held in 1982, as many as 43 years ago.

The first such conference in Bihar was held on January 6, 1964 in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, under the leadership of the late Lakshmi Narayan Sudhanshu, who was the Speaker of the Assembly at the time.

The history of this conference dates back to 1921 when it was first organised in Shimla.

Bihar’s selection as the host for this prestigious event reflects its importance in the parliamentary tradition of the country.

The 85th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference, highlights the tradition of legislative collaboration and mutual learning within India’s parliamentary system.

This conference facilitates the exchange of ideas, the study of procedural practices, and the adoption of best practices across legislative bodies.

The Parliament and State Legislatures have the constitutional authority to establish their own rules of procedure.

While these rules are broadly similar, there are variations in procedural practices across different states and the Parliament.

The conference is being held in the central hall of the extended building of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Group photography is scheduled in the southern part of the portico of the extended building.

The conference is divided into two sessions. The preliminary session is open to the press till 1:30 PM, followed by lunch.

The second session, that is reserved exclusively for presiding officers, begins at 2:30 PM.

This prestigious event underscores Bihar’s contribution to India’s parliamentary history and provides an opportunity to showcase the state’s legislative framework and culture.

