Olympian boxer Ashish flags training issues for Himachal athletes, seeks CM Sukhu's support

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Olympian boxer Ashish Chaudhary has sought Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's intervention to face off tje challenges faced by state athletes in securing dedicated training time.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Ashish urged Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to intervene and ensure better support for sportspersons, noting that the lack of preparation time is a major hurdle for Himachal athletes in competing at national and international levels.

When contacted by IANS, Ashish said, "Yes, Himachal's athletes are facing a lot of problems."

"As an Olympian from the state, it deeply saddens me to inform you that I am facing significant challenges in continuously advancing my sports career. To excel in sports, years of dedicated training are required. In other states and departments, employed athletes are granted an entire year of on-duty leave to prepare for national and international competitions. However, my department does not provide me with such leave to train for my sport," Ashish wrote in a letter he shared on social media, tagging CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

"How can I continue my training effectively and perform well? How can I represent my country when I am not given adequate time for practice?

"I am not the only one facing this issue. Handball and Kabaddi players from the state are also struggling with similar problems. The athletes we compete against belong to the Army, Railways, Haryana, Punjab, and other states, where they are granted year-round leave for training. This creates a significant disadvantage for us because we get very little time to prepare, whereas they have ample time.

"As a result, our state’s athletes rarely make it to prestigious platforms like the Olympics. In several editions of the Olympics, not a single athlete from Himachal Pradesh has qualified. Even when someone does, they do not receive adequate support," the letter read.

The 30-year-old pugilist fro Mandi stated that despite being part of the Sports Authority of India’s National Center of Excellence (SAI NCOE), he is not granted on-duty leave for training, unlike athletes from other states and departments.

"I sincerely request you to take the necessary steps to address this issue and support athletes. I am a part of the Sports Authority of India’s National Center of Excellence (SAI NCOE), where athletes who perform well at the international level receive training to maintain and improve their performance. However, even when the SAI NCOE issues a relieving letter for my training, my department does not release me based on it. Instead, I am forced to use my earned leave for training.

"I hope this message reaches you, and that you take positive action in the best interest of athletes," it added.

Ashish won a silver medal at the 2019 Asian Championships and a gold medal at 2019 Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament. He also represented India in the middleweight category at Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.