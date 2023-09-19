From old Parliament, people have observed transition of destiny of India: Adhir Ranjan

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday said that from the old building of Parliament the nation has witnessed a journey from colonial past to Independent India, and people have observed the "transition of destiny of this country that is India".

Addressing a special function to commemorate the old Parliament building in the Central Hall, Chowdhury said, "Having seized this opportunity, without making any compunction and without mincing any word, I must state that I feel elevated and elated of having stood in this podium which had witnessed a caravan of historical episodes and numerous momentous events in the midst of the galaxy of luminaries, who had racked up their brains and burned the midnight oil to frame the Constitution of India in this august House which was called the Constituent Assembly."

The Congress leader said, "We are proud of all of them".

He recalled the memories of the old Parliament Building and said that in this House in the year 1947, January 22, the objective resolution number 8 was passed and adopted which was proposed by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, which was required for shaping the constitution in subsequent stages.

"In this House all are well experienced and known to the journey and odyssey of our Constitution. From colonial past to Independent India, we have observed the transition of the destiny of this country that is India," he said.

"It is astonishing to know that those 389 members intensely discussed among them for over two years 11 months and 19 days and produced the largest constitution of the world led by BR Ambedkar, the father of Constitution. We have been given 395 Articles, also 22 parts and eight schedules. So naturally the House which is called Central Hall, it is an historic hall, it will not only be known by architectural splendor but its illustrious legacy," Chowdhury said.

He also said that high unemployment rates pose a significant hurdle to leveraging this demographic advantage.

"It is essential to enable India's youthful population to contribute substantially to the country's economic growth and development. Despite India being the world's highest economy, our per capita GDP falls far behind that of developed nations. Tackling this economic growth challenge requires pro-growth government policies, mentoring low inflation, reducing interest rates, alleviating unemployment, fostering a skilled workforce, bolstering purchasing power, stimulating demand, and enhancing the healthcare and education sector," Chowdhury added.

He also said that the separation of power should be maintained in a judicious manner and also in presence of all the guiding light of the country,

"India is not a homogenous society rather it is a heterogeneous society. But now the need of the houris to maintain aharmonious society," he added.

Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi were seated on the dias in Central Hall.

