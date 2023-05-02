Old building collapses in busy Chennai street, no casualties

Chennai, May 2 (IANS) A portion of an old building collapsed at the Perambur Barracks Road, Purasawalkam which is a busy and congested area in Chennai. However, no casualties were reported in the collapse.

The building, which is around 100 years old, was in a dilapidated condition and was lying unused for the past few years. The owner of the building had received demolition permission but the work had not yet begun.

Police from Vepery, Esplanade and Egmore reached the spot and conducted a search in the debris and after some time announced that there was no one under the debris.

In April an old four-storey building that was under renovation collapsed in the busy Armenian street near Parry's corner injuring two people. In January 2023, a young woman was crushed to death when a portion of a wall of an old building collapsed.

