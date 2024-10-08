Odisha Vigilance unearths assets worth crores during raids on properties of govt official

Bhubaneswar, Oct 8 (IANS) The Odisha vigilance on Tuesday unearthed movable and immovable assets worth crores during simultaneous raids at different locations related to a senior official of the Panchayat Raj and Drinking Water Department, Odisha.

The senior official identified as Ramesh Chandra Jena is currently posted as the senior private secretary in the PR & DW department, in Bhubaneswar.

As per the vigilance department sources, Jena and his family have been found possessing immovable assets including two multi-storeyed buildings in the state capital, one building at Nirakarpur in Khordha district, five high-value plots including 4 in upscale areas of Bhubaneswar and one in Kanasa area of Puri district.

The measurement and valuation of the above buildings and Plots are being carried out by the technical wing of the anti-corruption body of the Odisha government.

This apart, the sleuths also unearthed deposits of Rs 5.50 Lakhs, a four-wheeler and three 2-wheelers, cash, gold and household articles worth around Rs.9 Lakhs during the raid.

“Despite being a government employee, Ramesh Chandra Jena flouting the rules has rented out his official quarter (IV-A 46/1) behind market building, Bhubaneswar, to one Bijaya Kumar Jena, Ajaya Kumar Rout and Bijaya Kumar Sahoo since June, 2021. He was receiving rent of Rs.12,000 per month through UPI transaction (Phonepe) from the tenants staying in his official quarters,” said a senior vigilance official.

Jena joined the PR & DW department as senior private secretary about 15 days back. Previously, he worked in the transport department for four years. Jena also worked in various other departments like Planning & Convergence, Parliamentary Affairs, Home Department etc.

Jena joined the government services as Junior Steno in the State Home Department on May 1, 1990.

Earlier, as many as eight teams of vigilance comprising 8 Deputy SPs, three Inspectors, ten Assistant Sub Inspectors, and other supporting staff on Tuesday conducted simultaneous house searches on the properties of Jena in Khordha and Puri districts.

