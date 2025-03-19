Odisha Police begin probe into former Minister's murder case

Bhubaneswar, March 19 (IANS) The Odisha Police Crime Branch on Tuesday started a fresh investigation into the murder case of former State Health Minister and senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Naba Kishore Das, officials said.

A team of crime branch recorded the statements of Das's family members.

Speaking on the issue, State Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said, "The way the then Health Minister Naba Das was shot dead in broad daylight had put a question mark on Odisha's law and order situation. As CM Mohan Charan Majhi took a discussion to reopen the case, on this line today a team of Crime Branch visited the family of late Naba Das. The cops recorded their statement, and the process has now started for the reopening of the case."

Harichandan also added that the truth behind the murder of the former Health Minister Naba Das will emerge and an investigation will be completed soon by the state police crime branch.

On the other hand, the BJD MLA Goutam Buddha Das denied the allegations that investigation was not conducted properly during the previous BJD government.

"The murder case of the ex-Health Minister was a sensitive one. The case was investigated by the Crime Branch during Naveen Patnaik's government. At that time, the BJP was in the Opposition and was demanding a CBI inquiry into the matter. We also welcomed them to do any kind of investigation. But now as per the statement by the Law Minister, the investigation will be done by the Crime Branch, it shows the investigation during BJD's government was in the right direction and BJP's allegations were based on politics," he said.

The daughter of Naba Das and ex-MLA Dipali Das on Tuesday told the media persons that she has sought permission to meet CM Mohan Majhi regarding the concerns of her family regarding the issue.

She also said that their family will place the demand for a CBI probe into the murder of her father during the meeting with CM Mohan Charan Majhi.

Notably, an Assistant Sub Inspector of Police allegedly shot Das to death when he was stepping out of his car at the Gandhi Square in Brajarajnagar area of Jharsuguda district on January 29, 2023.

He later died while undergoing treatment at the Apollo hospital in Bhubaneswar.

