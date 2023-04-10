Odisha to organise 3-day Skill Conclave from April 20

Bhubaneswar, April 10 (IANS) The Odisha government is going to organise a three-day long Odisha Skill Conclave 2023 here at the Kalinga Stadium from April 20.

To further promote 'Skilled-in-Odisha' brand, to make the youth of the state skilled and employable not only inside the country but also in abroad, the state government is organising the conclave with the theme 'Skilling for the New World', said Skill Development and Technical Education (SD&TE) Minister Preetiranjan Gharai

He said that it is the first of its kind in India to organise such an event in Odisha.

This aspirational vision of the state and untiring efforts of all stakeholders have enabled a 'Skilled-in-Odisha' trainee to win the first ever gold medal from India at the World Skills Competition, 2019, said Gharai.

Through this conclave, he said, the government strives to engage with delegates comprising industry, academia, training partners, sector skills councils, international organisations, country specific representatives and skill ambassadors from the states.

It is an apt platform to deliberate, build consensus, and develop a road map for future courses of action to develop Odisha as a skilled workforce hub for the New World, the minister added.

The conclave will provide a unique opportunity to display Odisha's achievements in skilling, conducive ambience and the vast existing and emerging opportunities across sectors.

Usha Padhi, Principal Secretary, SD&TE, said that the event will see participation from renowned international and national dignitaries, intellectuals and industry representatives active in skilling in the plenary discussions.

The event will also witness a congregation of 2,000 plus students, 1,000plus delegates from industry, academia and government sector, she stated.

The event will be the host for more than 100 exhibits from ITIs, polytechnics, engineering colleges and universities as well as from prominent industries and other departments of government.

Cultural events have also been planned for April 20 and 21 evening to display the rich heritage of Odisha and its advancement in skilling as well as to entertain all the visitors.

