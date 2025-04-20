Odisha: Lakhpati Didi scheme brings tranformative changes in women's lives

Khordha, April 20 (IANS) The Women of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in this city of Odisha are scripting inspiring stories of empowerment through the 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative.

With the joint endeavour of the Odisha government and the Centre, the programme is being implemented through the Odisha Livelihoods Mission (OLM) to strengthen women economically and socially.

The scheme aims to make women self-reliant by promoting entrepreneurship and providing access to skill development training. As part of this initiative, eligible women receive zero-interest loans of up to Rs 5 lakh to scale their businesses. From tailoring to manufacturing, these women are not just learning to stand on their own feet but are also becoming pillars of support for their families and communities.

A couple of beneficiaries also spoke to IANS and shared their heartwarming story of strength, resilience and transformation.

Rihana Begum, a scheme beneficiary, sharing her journey said, "I took a loan through my SHG and bought a sewing machine. Now, I earn by stitching clothes and also teach sewing to other women. Becoming a Lakhpati Didi has filled me with confidence. I am grateful to the government for recognising and supporting our dreams."

Madhusmita Sahu, another inspiring entrepreneur, turned her life around by starting a paper plate-making business.

"After receiving support from the government, I started my venture through our SHG. Today, I am not only financially independent but also able to contribute to others' livelihoods. I am proud to be a Lakhpati Didi," she said.

These stories reflect a silent revolution in rural Odisha - one where women are breaking barriers and rewriting their destinies.

Through timely support, training, and financial inclusion, the Lakhpati Didi programme is creating thousands of micro-entrepreneurs who are shaping a brighter, more inclusive future.

