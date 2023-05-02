Odisha inks pact with ICRISAT to develop agri marketing network

Bhubaneswar, May 2 (IANS) The Odisha State Agricultural Marketing Board (OSAM) under the cooperation department of Odisha government on Tuesday signed an agreement with International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), Hyderabad, to facilitate the development of agri marketing network in the state.

The agri marketing network will link all the 66 regulated market committees (RMCs) of the state, 43 krushak bazars, 76 municipal markets, including 800 farmers produce organisations (FPOs) and women SHGs.

The MoU was signed between the two organisations in the presence of Cooperation Secretary Sanjeeb Kumar Chadha.

Chadha said that the fruits and vegetables sector in Odisha encounters many challenges which impact almost all the stakeholders linked to the value chain from production at the level of farmers to marketing at the level of end consumers.

High variation in quality of products, lack of structured and scientific processing infrastructure, lack of systematic and updated supply chain infrastructure and exploitative role by middlemen are some of the major challenges which need immediate intervention, he said.

"So, a sustainable solution is needed to bring the critical value chain players to a single platform addressing the major issues at each level through technological interventions to benefit the small farmers. To address these issues, the agreement was signed," Chadha said.

He also informed that the project aims at transforming agri-marketing through operationalising RMCs, developing market linkages and empowering farmers through supply chain management in Odisha.

The objectives of the MoA include study for developing entity level integration and development of implementation plan, handholding and mentoring for effectively operationalising primary processing centres/pack houses in RMC areas, establishing market linkages for women led SHGs and development of market information system/MIS dashboard platform, he added.

The agreement will remain in force for three years. On successful completion of the project, the board has aimed to bring in transformative changes in the sector of fruits and vegetables, ultimately empowering the primary producers especially, small and marginal farmers which in turn will serve the target of doubling farmers income in a foreseeable future, the secretary informed.

