Odisha govt to soon launch bus services to prominent religious places

Bhubaneswar, June 25 (IANS) The Odisha government will soon launch bus services from the state to various prominent religious places across the country.

Speaking to mediapersons after a review meeting at the office of Odisha State Road Transport Corporation here, Odisha Transport and Commerce minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena on Monday said: "Bus services to religious places such as Ayodhya, Tirupati, Mahakaleshwar, Varanasi, Vrindavan etc., will be started soon."

The Minister also said that buses to these religious places will be rolled out from various cities of the state, like Puri, Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, and Rourkela.

Besides, he also hinted towards the renaming of the much hyped Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative' (LAccMI) scheme, the ambitious public transportation service, extending from the Gram Panchayat up to the state capital, launched by the previous government.

"We are examining the LAccMI scheme, but it is our firm assurance that people will get the bus service," Jena said.

The Transport Minister also noted that bus services will be provided in places lacking transportation facilities.

He said that bus services will be provided from all the 314 block headquarters of the state to the holy city of Puri during the Rath Yatra.

Jena also said that the Transport department will introduce environment-friendly EV buses across the state under the PM-eBus Sewa.

