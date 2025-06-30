Odisha govt fully prepared to manage flood condition, says Minister

Bhubaneswar, June 30 (IANS) Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Suresh Pujari, on Monday, assured that the state government is fully prepared and actively working to manage the flood situation in the northern parts of the state, particularly in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts.

Addressing the media, Pujari said, "The state machinery has been mobilised and all departments concerned are working in coordination to handle the situation effectively. Our priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of the people affected by the rising water levels."

He told that more than 1,100 people have already been evacuated from low-lying and vulnerable areas.

Temporary shelters have been set up with arrangements for food, clean drinking water, medical assistance, and other basic amenities, the Minister said.

Special focus is being given to vulnerable groups like children, women, and the elderly, he added.

The Minister said that water levels in major rivers such as the Subarnarekha and Budhabalanga are being closely monitored, and alerts have been issued in sensitive zones.

"We are expecting water inflow from Jharkhand and neighbouring regions, and necessary precautions have been taken. Rescue and relief teams, including Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and fire services, are on standby," he added.

The Minister also said that ODRAF teams are deployed at vulnerable places in Keonjhar, Balasore and Mayurbhanj and two more ODRAF teams have been sent to the Balasore district.

The Fire services personnel are engaged in rescue operations in waterlogged villages, he added.

Minister Pujari emphasised that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is personally monitoring the situation and receiving hourly updates.

"We are in constant touch with district collectors and local administration. Additional NDRF teams are ready to be deployed if needed," he added.

Appealing to the public to remain calm, the Minister said, "There is no need to panic. We request people in affected areas to follow instructions from local authorities. The state government is committed to ensuring every possible support during this crisis."

Minister Pujari along with the Special Relief Commissioner, Deoranjan Kumar Singh, reviewed the flood condition during a high-level meeting here.

Pujari told the reporters that water level in Budhabalanga river has gradually been receding while the water level in Subarnarekha river is slowly going up.

He expressed that the flood situation will improve soon as rainwater in the rivers is being discharged into the Bay of Bengal smoothly due to favourable sea conditions.

Apart from this, rainfall at the upstream areas have stopped while the downstream areas are experiencing light rainfall, he said.

He told the reporters that the people evacuated from low-lying areas are being provided with dry and cooked food and other relief materials from the administration since Sunday.

As per reports, several low-lying villages are waterlogged in Basta block of Balasore and Udala area in Mayurbhanj districts in Odisha.

