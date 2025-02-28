Odisha: ED conducts raids against Forest Dept officials over fraud charges

Bhubaneswar, Feb 28 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Friday carried out raids at the office and residences of some Forest Department officials in Kalahandi district in connection with a case related to the misappropriation of government funds to the tune of over Rs 2.50 crore.

“On the basis of Operational Analysis Report in the case of Money Mule Accounts received from FIU-IND, Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bhubaneswar Zonal office after conducting preliminary investigations has conducted search operations at the office and residences of Forest range officials of Jaipatna Range, Kalahandi South division, District Kalahandi, Odisha on February 28, 2025,” informed the ED in a press statement on Friday.

The enforcement agency further noted that it came across evidence regarding the illegal transaction of ill-gotten money through several mule accounts opened by the accused forest department officials in Kalahandi district.

“Specific inputs received and preliminary investigations conducted by ED revealed that certain forest department officials were involved in the use of a number of mule accounts to divert huge amounts of money and misappropriate funds meant for various government schemes,” added the central agency.

ED also noted that it was revealed during the course of investigation that the officials of the rank of forest guard and ranger were involved in opening of 121 mule accounts in the name of different individuals in which funds were received through NEFT from the range office followed by immediate withdrawals through ATM.

The ED officials also ascertained that many of these accounts were opened using the same mobile numbers.

As per the estimate, the total diversion of funds of the Forest Department is suspected to be more than Rs 2.5 crore.

The sleuths have seized various ATM cards of mule accounts, mobile phones, withdrawal slips, digital devices, incriminating documents and an illegal suspected tiger skin during the search operations on Friday.

