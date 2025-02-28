MP CM inaugurates 'STEM Education' programme on National Science Day

Bhopal, Feb 28 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated 'STEM Education' programme on the occasion of National Science Day on Friday.

The educational programme, which mainly focuses on practical learning and useful skills, has been introduced to encourage students to adopt a science-based approach, curiosity, and the adoption of advanced technologies in their studies.

Addressing the gathering of students at an event organised at Vigyan Bhawan on this occasion, Chief Minister said that the state government is working to enhance the lives of ordinary citizens by maximising the use of science in governance, education, and public administration.

During an interaction with students, he also reminded that renowned Indian scientist C.V. Raman discovered the Raman Effect on February 28, 1928, which is why National Science Day is celebrated on this date.

"India has a long tradition of curiosity-driven scientific advancements. Long before the invention of the telescope in the West, India practiced Navagraha (nine-planet) worship and made pioneering contributions to astronomy," he added.

Meanwhile, highlighting India's achievements in vaccination and digital payments during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Yadav said the country is witnessing a golden era of science and technology in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yadav stated that a structured, science-based approach, encouragement of curiosity, and the adoption of advanced technologies have paved the way for India to be counted among the world's leading nations.

During the event, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Madhya Pradesh Council of Science & Technology and VIT Bhopal to foster academic and scientific collaboration.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.