Tribal development fund increased to Rs 1,750 crore in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Feb 28 (IANS) Rajasthan Tribal Area Development Minister Babulal Kharari on Friday reaffirmed the state government's commitment to the comprehensive development of tribal regions.

He stated that various schemes are being implemented to ensure the progress of Scheduled Areas, MADA areas, MADA clusters, scattered tribal scheme areas, and the Sahariya primitive tribal region.

Honoring the contributions of tribal heroes, Kharari emphasised their significant role in protecting the nation’s independence, culture, and heritage. He reiterated the government's dedication to preserving their legacy by constructing memorials for Dungar Baranda, Bansia Charpota, and Veer Balika Kalibai Museum—projects that are currently in progress. These memorials will serve as an inspiration for future generations to appreciate their rich heritage.

The Minister made these remarks while responding to discussions on the grant demand of the Tribal Area Development Department (Demand No. 30) in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

Following the debate, the House approved the department’s grant demand of Rs 36,114.76 crore by voice vote.

Kharari highlighted several innovative initiatives undertaken by the department, including establishing communication bridges, implementing the Naveen Amrit Kalash Yojana, launching the tribal design studio ‘Banful’ and promoting lacrosse as a sport.

Additionally, a ‘Workers Monitoring System’ has been introduced to track departmental construction projects effectively.

The Minister announced the creation of a superintendent cadre for tribal hostels. The posts of Hostel Superintendent (Female) Grade-2 and Hostel Superintendent (Male) Grade-2 have been incorporated into the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services (Uniform Eligibility Test) Rules, 2022, via a notification from the Personnel Department dated 16 January 2025.

The proposal to recruit 470 superintendents is currently being processed by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board. Kharari emphasised the government’s focus on improving basic infrastructure in tribal areas.

In the latest budget, the allocation for the Tribal Development Fund has been increased from Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 1,750 crore.

He assured the tribal community that all budgetary promises would be fulfilled within a stipulated timeframe.

The Minister stated that preserving and enhancing centers of tribal faith remains a priority. For this purpose, more than Rs 16 crore has been sanctioned for developmental work in Sitabari (Baran), Kamalnath Mahadev, and Jawarmata (Udaipur).

Additionally, employment-oriented skill training programmes are benefiting tribal youth, with 4,697 individuals having received training so far. Kharari highlighted that the Central government has established Vandhan Kendras to support the marketing of agricultural and forest products produced by tribal communities.

Currently, 530 Vandhan Kendras operate across nine districts, benefiting 1.53 lakh members. The government is also prioritising the development of the Sahariya primitive tribe. Under the PM Janman Yojana, 17 new multi-purpose centers have been sanctioned for the Sahariya region in Baran district.

Additionally, 51 Vandhan Vikas Kendras have been established in the district through TRIFED, Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

To support extremely backward communities such as Sahariya, Kathodi, and Khairwa tribes, over 1.3 lakh individuals are receiving free essential food supplies, including 500 grams of pulses, 500 milliliters of oil, and 250 milliliters of desi ghee per unit per month.

The government remains steadfast in its mission to uplift tribal communities through targeted welfare programs and sustainable development initiatives, he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.