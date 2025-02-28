At Jahan-e-Khusro, PM Modi evokes iconic Sufi poet's love for ‘Basant’

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday recalled iconic Sufi poet Amir Khusro's fondness for ‘Basant’ (spring), which is spreading throughout Delhi presently.

Attending the Jahan-e-Khusro event, PM Modi also recited a couplet of Khusro on the season. "Sakal ban phool rahi sarson, sakal ban phool rahi sarson, ambva phoote tesu phule, koyal bole daar-dar.."

PM Modi said that there is a different fragrance in this event of Jahan-e-Khusro, 'this fragrance is of the soil of India', adding that the Hindustan, which Hazrat Amir Khusro compared to heaven.

“Our Hindustan is that garden of heaven, where every colour of culture has flourished. There is something special in the nature of the soil here. Perhaps that is why when the Sufi tradition came to India, it also felt as if it had connected with its own land. The Sufi tradition in India has created a distinct identity for itself. Sufi saints have not limited themselves to mosques and khanqahs,” PM Modi said.

He added that Hazrat Amir Khusro recited the words of the Holy Quran and also listened to the words of the Vedas, adding that Khusro added to the sweetness of devotional songs to the sound of Azan.

“Hazrat Khusro described India as greater than all the major countries of the world of that time. He described Sanskrit as the best language in the world. He considers the wise men of India to be greater than even the greatest scholars. The civilisation and culture of any country gets its voice from its songs and music. It is expressed through art,” he said.

PM Modi added that the Sufi tradition in India has created a distinct identity for itself, adding that Sufi saints have not limited themselves to mosques and khanqahs.

“Such occasions are not only important for the country's art and culture, but they also provide solace. This series of Jahan-e-Khusro is completing its 25 years. It is a big success in itself that this event has made a place in the minds of people in these 25 years,” the Prime Minister said.

