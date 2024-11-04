Odisha: Damages caused by Cyclone Dana stand around Rs 600 cr

Bhubaneswar, Nov 4 (IANS) Cyclone 'Dana which hit the Odisha coast on October 25 has caused damages to the tune of around Rs 600 crore, said the Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari here on Monday.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, Pujari said that the collectors of 14 affected districts and various departments were asked to submit detailed reports on damages caused due to the cyclonic storm by November 2.

He informed that final reports from all the 14 affected districts and all the departments, barring the Panchayati Raj department, have been received.

The report contains details regarding costs accrued for relief centres, cooked food, dry food, baby food, and damages caused to the crops, and houses in the affected districts.

“The compilation of reports received from district collectors and departments is going on and the final figure regarding the damages will be prepared by today evening,” said Pujari.

He also informed the media persons that Balasore, Bhadrak and Kendrapara districts have been affected the most due to the cyclonic storm ‘Dana’.

“As many as 166 blocks in 14 affected districts were affected during the cyclone Dana. Out of these 166 blocks, 131 blocks were affected partially or severely. As many as 11, 637 villages were affected during Cyclone Dana and the floods that followed it. The total population that was directly or indirectly affected in the cyclone stood at 41,04,357 lakh,” said Pujari.

The R&DM minister also stated that the final report will be sent to the union government.

Pujari noted that the state government will start giving compensations for individual damages to the houses and crops in the cyclone before the release of the funds by the centre. Compensation to the departments will be provided after payment of compensation to individuals. He said the Energy department has suffered maximum damages due to the cyclone 'Dana'.

Notably, the severe Cyclone Dana hit the Odisha coast near Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara on October 24 and 25.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.