Odisha CM takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam (Lead)

Bhubaneswar, Feb 23 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Maha Kumbh.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion, the Chief Minister said: “It is an extraordinary privilege and a deeply spiritual experience to witness the sacred Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj. It is a confluence of faith, tradition, and divinity.”

The Chief Minister further added that the holy bath at the Triveni Sangam symbolises the purification of the soul, the unity of humanity, and the eternal flow of wisdom and devotion.

Describing the event as a reflection of the cultural ethos of India, Majhi said: "As crores of devotees from across the nation and beyond gather here with immense faith, the atmosphere becomes a reflection of India’s rich cultural heritage and spiritual ethos. The spirit of devotion, discipline, and harmony seen during this grand congregation is truly inspiring."

The Chief Minister extended his reverence to this sacred occasion and prayed for the well-being, peace, and prosperity of all.

CM Majhi also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enriching the spirit of India.

“Prime Minister has a major role in the spiritual growth of India. Due to his exceptional outlook and valued vision, everyone, from small villages to big cities of the country, has been imbued with the magnificent experience of Indianness,” he added.

Majhi expressed happiness for getting the opportunity to serve the state and the country with the inspiration from PM Modi.

He also thanked the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath for his committed excellence to make Mahakumbh a grand success with exemplary success.

CM Majhi also spoke to the UP Chief Minister over the telephone and expressed his thanks for the wonderful arrangements at Mahakumbh. The CM also thanked Satish Sharma, UP Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, who received him at Prayagraj airport and remained with him throughout the visit in Prayagraj while he took the holy dip with puja and Aarti as per rituals at Sangam confluence.

