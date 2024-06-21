Odisha CM performs 'asana' on International Day of Yoga

Bhubaneswar, June 21 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday participated in an event on the occasion of the 10th International Day of Yoga and performed 'asana' at Kalinga Stadium here.

State Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, Chief Secretary P. K. Jena along with others also participated in the event.

Thanking all the participants who took part in the yoga programme here, CM Majhi said that this grand event, organised with much hope and fervor, is going to be greatly helpful in building a new and healthy Odisha in the coming days.

CM Majhi stated that everyone is living under serious stress in this modern era.

"This stress can be reduced by keeping a balance and coordination between the body and mind through the practice of Yoga. A healthy society can also be built through yoga. We can achieve a healthy and beautiful life by including Yoga in our daily routine," added Majhi.

He urged everyone to make yoga a part of their daily routine.

CM Majhi also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as due to his efforts, the United Nations recognised June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014.

The BJP-led government has organised similar programmes at blocks, subdivisions and districts headquarters across the state.

Ministers, local MPs and other dignitaries participated in special events organsied on the occasion.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.