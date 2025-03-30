Odisha CM launches Antyodaya housing scheme in Kalahandi, beneficiaries filled with joy (Ld)

Bhubaneshwar, March 30 (IANS) In a significant move to provide permanent homes to the marginalised and underprivileged class, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the Antyodaya Housing Scheme in Kalahandi on Sunday.

The ambitious scheme titled ‘Antyodaya Gruha Yojana’ signifies the state government's resolve of fulfilling the dreams of economic weaker sections of owning a house of their own.

On the first day of launch, work orders for 60,000 houses were issued, marking a significant step towards state government’s commitment to achieve ‘Housing for All’. The scheme targets construction of over 5 lakh houses over next three years, with an estimated cost of Rs 7,550 crore.

Each beneficiary will receive financial aid of Rs 1.20 lakh and access to essential amenities, including toilets (Swachh Bharat Mission), LPG connections (Ujjwala Yojana), clean drinking water (Jal Jeevan Mission), and electricity (Saubhagya Yojana). Additionally, beneficiaries will also receive employment under NREGA for up to 95 days, ensuring financial support.

A couple of beneficiaries also spoke to IANS and shared their happiness over the landmark move.

Geeta Archu Jhankar from Pipalbadi (Kalahandi), a beneficiary under the Antodaya scheme expressed happiness on receiving ‘pucca house’ under the scheme from CM Majhi.

"Today, we are very happy. Earlier, I was only receiving 20 kg of rice, but now I have received everything. I met the CM, and I am very happy. The CM assured me that I would get a pucca house, and today, I finally received it under the Antodaya scheme. I have three children, and I am grateful to have a home," she said.

Digambar Thela, another beneficiary from Kalahandi said that he was thankful to the government for fulfilling the cherished dream.

"We had a kuccha house and were struggling as a poor family with a small kirana shop. My brother, my parents, and I live together. Today, I am grateful to the CM as we have received a pucca house," he said.

CM Majhi highlighted the historical housing challenges and emphasized the government's resolve to ensure every needy family gets a pucca house.

He acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2018 vision for housing for all and said that Odisha’s new scheme will complement the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

For the current financial year, the state has allocated Rs 2,600 crore.

The scheme aims to accelerate housing development, overcoming previous gaps under the Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana.

Special priority will be given to differently-abled individuals, widows, families affected by serious illnesses, martyrs' families, victims of natural disasters, and homeless individuals.

The eligibility criteria have been revised, defining kutcha houses as those with asbestos, tin, or tile roofs.

Only homes with cement-bonded walls and RCC roofing will be considered pucca. The definition of 'family' has been expanded to include dependent parents and children.

During his visit, the Chief Minister announced the completion of the concrete lining work on the Indravati Multipurpose Water Project’s left canal. He also launched grievance hearings in Bhawanipatna and Sambalpur and emphasised the 109-ambulance service to prevent past incidents like Dana Majhi's case.

The Odisha CM also inaugurated projects worth Rs 617.51 crore in Kalahandi, including Rs 223.66 crore for completed works and Rs 393.85 crore for new projects.

Key developments include the Julko In-stream Storage Structure in Kesinga block (Rs 68.35 crore), benefiting 9,000 people with drinking water and irrigation support.

A new grid substation and KV line at Brundabahal (Rs 52 crore) were also unveiled, alongside various drinking water, education, healthcare, and road projects.

The Chief Minister also announced that beneficiaries completing house construction within four months of the first installment would receive an additional Rs 20,000 incentive, while those completing it within six months would get Rs 10,000.

With ongoing efforts, including the recent survey identifying 2.6 million more eligible beneficiaries, the Odisha government aims to ensure housing for all through a holistic approach integrating multiple welfare schemes.

