IPL 2025: I try to swing it from the right lengths, says Khaleel Ahmed

Guwahati, March 30 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings pacer Khaleel Ahmed revealed his bowling plan and said he tries to swing the ball from the right lengths ahead of the clash against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 season on Sunday.

Khaleel has been a key performer in CSK's pace line-up and bagged four wickets in the two matches so far. He returned with the figures of 3-29 in their tournament opener against Mumbai Indians at Chepauk.

"It is a little tough to adjust as per situations, but cricket is simple - all about focusing on the right line and length, so I try to swing it from the right lengths. That’s my plan, I don’t tend to change much," the pacer told broadcasters before the toss.

Khaleel added that former captain MS Dhoni's guidance from behind the stumps also makes things easy for him on the field.

"There is a difference, because seeing Mahi bhai behind the wickets makes me feel like half the work is already done for me," he added.

Coming back to the match, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rajasthan at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

After registering a win against Mumbai Indians, CSK lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their previous fixture.

On the other hand, Rajasthan have lost both their matches in the tournament so far against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively.

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad confirmed two changes in the playing 11 with Jamie Overton and Vijay Shankar coming in for Sam Curran and Deepak Hooda while Rajasthan fielded the unchanged side.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.