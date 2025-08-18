Odisha CM directs appointment of more doctors in tribal areas

Bhubaneswar, Aug 18 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday directed the State Health Department to give priority to the appointment of more numbers of doctors in tribal-dominated areas of the state.

Majhi gave the instructions during a high-level review meeting of the State Health and Family Welfare Department held under his chairmanship at the Lok Seva Bhawan here on Monday.

According to an official statement issued by the state government, as many as 1,840 medical officers and more than 5,000 para-medical staff will get appointments in the state very soon. CM Majhi, while chairing the meeting, directed the concerned officials to undertake a rationalisation process to ensure deployment of adequate numbers of medical officers across all regions of the state. He also instructed to lay special focus on deploying more doctors in tribal-dominated and remote areas of the state.

Majhi also emphasised that the state government will give utmost priority to vacant Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor posts in medical colleges of the state. Additionally, he laid stress on increasing the number of PG seats in medical colleges, strengthening the infrastructure of hospitals in the state, filling other essential posts, and recruiting technical staff. He directed the health department officials to expedite all related administrative processes in this regard.

The Chief Minister, during the meeting, also instructed the officials to give priority towards the establishment of the Integrated Trauma Care Centre in road accidents prone across the state. Discussions were held on increasing the incentive amounts for doctors in the remote areas where the doctors are showing unwillingness to work, and various challenges faced by AYUSH doctors.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister discussed different issues faced by the doctors, including recruitment, salary, increase in seats in medical education, and gave instructions to the Health Department Secretary to take appropriate steps in this regard.

On this occasion, Health Minister Dr Mukesh Mahaling, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and other senior officials of different departments were present.

