Odisha CM directs action against contractors, officials on poor-quality rural infra projects

Bhubaneswar, Aug 22 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday directed the Rural Development Department to take stringent action against contractors and officials responsible for substandard work in the construction of roads and bridges in the rural areas of the state.

He gave the instructions while reviewing various programmes undertaken by the Department during a high-level meeting held at Lokseva Bhavan here on Friday.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister stated that the department is assigned the vital responsibility to ensure connectivity to all the villages across the state via all-weather roads through the construction of various roads and bridges.

He set a target of constructing 30,000 km of roads and 500 bridges within the next five years.

He emphasised that the department must provide the people of Odisha improved transportation infrastructure by fully utilising all the funds received under different schemes and budgets.

Additionally, he directed that special attention should be given on the quality of roads and bridges as well as their maintenance.

He also instructed the department to take stringent action against contractors or officials responsible for substandard work.

The Chief Minister further advised the department to ensure the construction of high-standard roads to villages located in the hilly regions of the state to provide transportation facilities to the local communities.

He advised conducting training programs to enhance the capabilities of contractors engaged in various construction projects.

It was also revealed during the discussions that Odisha secured fourth position in the country with the construction of 70,711.24 kilometers rural roads out of the 73,984.88 km approved under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Previously, the construction work during the first, second, and third phases under the PMGSY scheme were completed following the guidelines while the fourth phase work has also begun now.

In this phase, roads and bridges will be built in tribal-majority areas, aspirational blocks, and LWE-affected regions, with proposals to construct 942 roads and 8 bridges in 1,021 habitations lacking connectivity.

Similarly, under the PM Jannman Yojana, approval has been granted for the construction of 66 roads and 4 bridges in 73 villages, aiming to ensure connectivity to over 100 PVTG (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group) habitations.

Under the Mukhyamantri Sadak Yojana initiative, in the 2024–25 fiscal year, 4,500.30 km of roads were constructed. Meanwhile, the state government has set the target to construct 5,000 km of roads with an estimated outlay of Rs 3,469.94 crore during the 2025–26 financial year.

Similarly, under the Setu Bandhan Yojana Scheme, 186 bridges were built in 2024–25, while efforts have started to construct 300 more bridges in 2025–26 financial year.

The Rural Development Department is also undertaking infrastructure development works in rural areas such as school hostels, college buildings, government office buildings, cyclone and flood shelters, Kalyan Mandaps.

In 2024–25, the department completed 451 various construction projects and is aiming to complete 1,229 construction works during 2025–26 financial year.

