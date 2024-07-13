Odisha: Chief Civil Supplies Officer caught while accepting bribe

Bhubaneswar, July 13 (IANS) Odisha Vigilance officials on Friday caught Balangir district's Chief Civil Supplies Officer (CCSO) red-handed while he was receiving a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a rice mill owner for clearing his pending bills and placing a new order.

The anti-corruption sleuths apprehended CCSO G. Prabhakara Patro in connection with a case registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

Patro had reportedly asked the complainant to pay Rs 1.80 lakh for clearance of the pending bills and fresh supply order of rice. He had allegedly taken a bribe of Rs 1.30 lakh from the complainant six days back and was caught while receiving the remaining Rs 50,000 at his office in Balangir on Friday afternoon.

Earlier on Thursday, the Vigilance Department registered a case against Patro based on the mill owner's complaint.

Searches were also launched on properties linked to Patro in Bhubaneswar, Ganjam and Balangir. "During the house search at Balangir, cash of Rs 4.39 lakh and around 260 gms of gold was unearthed," said a senior vigilance official.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.