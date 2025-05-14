Odisha Cabinet approves 11.25 pc reservation for SEBC students in higher education

Bhubaneswar, May 14 (IANS) The Odisha Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to the introduction of reservation of 11.25 per cent to students of Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC) categories in admission to Higher Secondary & Higher Education Courses in the state from the academic year 2025-26.

The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting held here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

While addressing a press meeting after meeting here, the Chief Minister announced the state Cabinet’s nod to introduce 11.25 per cent reservation in admissions for students belonging to SEBC categories.

He further stated that the policy will be implemented uniformly across State Public Universities, government, and aided higher secondary and higher education institutions from the academic year 2025–26.

Calling the Cabinet decision historic, the Chief Minister said, “This is a significant decision by the Odisha government towards social justice, especially for the people who are economically backward.”

The Chief Minister claimed that the BJP government has given the people of backward classes their constitutional rights, which were denied by the previous governments ruling the state.

As per the official press statement, this initiative ensures uniform implementation of reservation in admission for students belonging to ST (22.5 per cent), SC (16.25 per cent), SEВС (11.25 per cent), PwD (5 per cent) & ESM (1 per cent) reservations in all State Public Universities, State Govt and aided Higher Secondary and Higher Education institutions under the School & Mass Education Department (for HSS, Teacher Training & Vocational Courses), Higher Education Department (U.G, P.G, Teacher Education, LL.B., Integrated Law Courses), Odia Language and Literature & Culture Department (Bachelor in Performing Arts Course) and Sports & Youth Services Departments (B.P.Ed. / M.P.Ed. Courses) of the state government.

“Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, this initiative aims to promote access, equity, and inclusion in education, while also enhancing the Gross Enrolment Ratio and expanding opportunities for marginalised and disadvantaged communities across Odisha,” said the Chief Minister.

In another major decision, the state Cabinet also approved to implement the state scheme ‘MAMATA’, a conditional cash transfer maternity benefit scheme, in convergence with Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) in a co-branding manner as ‘MAMATA-PMMVY’ from April 1.

The state government further informed that beneficiaries earlier used to get Rs 10,000 for the birth of a girl child under MAMATA Yojana. Now, under MAMATA-PMMVY, they will get Rs 12,000.

“Women from the PVTG community will be given Rs 12,000 for the birth of a girl child and Rs 10,000 for the birth of a boy for all live births. Anganwadi Workers (AWWs) and Anganwadi Helpers (AWHs), who were earlier getting Rs 200 and Rs 100 respectively as incentive amount, will now get Rs 250 and Rs 150 under MAMATA-PMMVY,” informed an official statement.

The eligibility criteria of the government of India's PMMVY scheme will also be applicable to the MAMATA-PMMVY scheme. The state government is targeting to spend about Rs 2,670 crores in the next five years on MAMATA-PMMVY. Several other proposals of different departments have also been approved by the state cabinet in its meeting on Wednesday.

