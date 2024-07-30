Odisha: Assets worth crores of senior excise dept official unearthed

Bhubaneswar, July 30 (IANS) Vigilance officials in Odisha on Monday unearthed properties worth crores of rupees reportedly possessed by a senior official of the Excise Department, and family members, during simultaneous raids at different places linked to the individual.

"On the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, simultaneous house searches were launched on the properties of Rama Chandra Mishra, Joint Commissioner of Excise, Bhubaneswar, on Monday at 10 places in Bhubaneswar, Subarnapur, Balangir, Bargarh etc.," said a senior Vigilance department official.

The places where searches were carried out include his native house at Tarbha in Subarnapur district, the office room at IPICOL House at Rupali Square and rental accommodation in Khandagiri area of Bhubaneswar etc.

"Ten teams of Odisha Vigilance comprising 10 DSPs, 15 Inspectors and other supporting staff are conducting the search on the strength of Search Warrants issued by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar," added the official.

The sleuths have so far unearthed six multi-storey buildings including two in Bhubaneswar, two flats in Bhubaneswar and Bargarh, one non-operational Rice Mill at Tarbha in Subarnapur, one farmhouse, 52 plots including two in Sambalpur, three in Balangir, 47 in Subarnapur districts, deposits in bank worth Rs 22 lakh, gold ornaments weighing around 230 gm and silver about 317 gm, cash, three 2-wheelers and household articles worth over Rs 11.25 lakh.

