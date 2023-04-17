Octogenarian woman found dead with burn injuries in her Delhi house

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) An octogenarian woman died after an alleged accidental fire at her house in Delhis Mohan garden area, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday and the deceased was identified as Kasturi (80).

According to the police, on Sunday information regarding burn injuries to a person was received at the Mohan Garden police station following which a police team rushed to the spot.

"The police found a woman unconscious with burns on the first floor of the residential building," said M Harsha Vardhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

"Forensic teams were sent to the spot. The walls were completely covered in smoke, the other fixtures were also in a burnt condition," said the official.

"She had retired as an MCD employee and was living here alone. The initial probe suggests that there was an accidental fire," said the official privy to the investigation, adding that no suspicion was raised by anyone and inquest proceedings were going on.

