OBC Commission steps in amid standoff between Raj govt, EC; cites SC order on panchayat polls

Jaipur, Aug 22 (IANS) Amid the ongoing tension between the Rajasthan government and the State Election Commission, the Commission for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) has written to the Election Commission stating that, in accordance with the Supreme Court's order, it must conduct a comprehensive investigation into the nature and extent of backwardness among OBCs across various local bodies in the state.

Based on this study, the Commission will recommend the number of wards to be reserved for OBCs in each Panchayati Raj institutions and urban bodies in the state.

According to the letter, the Commission has already initiated its work.

Surveys of OBC families are underway, and data is being collected through consultations with institutions, political parties, and academic researchers.

The comprehensive report on OBC reservations at each administrative unit level is expected to be completed within three months.

The elections, as per officials, cannot proceed until the OBC wards are finalised.

As per the Supreme Court's directives, it is mandatory to determine OBC wards afresh through a dedicated process.

The State OBC Commission was established in accordance with these orders to assess and decide the political representation of OBCs in local governance structures.

The implications of the Commission's letter are being widely interpreted: since it will take three months to finalise the ward reservations, elections cannot be held during this period.

Although the State Election Commission has issued guidelines for panchayat elections, polls cannot proceed until the OBC reservation report is submitted and implemented, in compliance with the Supreme Court's orders.

The OBC Commission is expected to submit its report by November 22, which means elections can only be scheduled after that -- likely in December.

The Commission was originally formed in May with a three-month deadline to submit its report.

However, the state government extended its tenure by another three months just a day ago.

Meanwhile, officials said that this time, the wards reserved for OBCs in Rajasthan's Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies will be determined afresh.

The State OBC Commission has been tasked with preparing a report specifying how many wards will be reserved for OBCs in each local body.

The Commission has told the State Election Commission that it will take three months to complete this report.

Earlier, Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore had also supported the idea of 'One State, One Election' on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.