Nyrraa Banerji describes medium of audio series 'therapeutic entertainment'

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Actress Nyrraa M Banerji, who is known for 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ and ‘Pishachini’, emphasised how working in an audio series enhances an actor's visualisation skills and described the medium of audio storytelling as ‘therapeutic entertainment’.

The actress has worked on the audio series ‘Insta Empire’, alongside Nishant Malkaani.

She highlighted that without visual cues, actors must rely on their imagination to convey emotions while narrating a story in audio format.

The actress told IANS: “This strengthens their ability to create vivid mental images. Eventually, the job of an actor, irrespective of the medium, is to bring a character to life. With audio series as a format, it allows more room to essay the character and interpret it in a certain way. For listeners, audio series are a great form of entertainment that’s therapeutic, as they let you picture the story in your mind."

Audio storytelling is deeply ingrained in Indian culture, with bedtime storytelling by parents or grandparents being a tradition in many households. This ritual has kept the love for audio storytelling alive in our subconscious minds. Does audio storytelling have huge untapped potential in the Indian market?

Nyrraa responded, “Given India's rich storytelling legacy, audio series are bound to become quite popular. Not just in India, audio series have immense untapped potential across the world."

She further mentioned that while visual entertainment has its place, audio entertainment is more versatile, fitting into our lives regardless of time, location, access, or activity.

“Unlike movies or TV shows, which require dedicated time and attention, audio series can be enjoyed anytime and anywhere, offering unmatched flexibility and accessibility," she shared.

Talking about what intrigued her about her new audio show, Nyrraa told IANS: “‘Insta Empire’ is a unique project that stands out from anything I have previously been involved in. The script is rich with drama, romance, and unexpected twists. I have played Anika, a lead character in this audio series, whose character undergoes significant development throughout the story, particularly in her evolving relationship with Naksh (played by Nishant Malkaani)."

The storyline focuses on Naksh, the heir to Surat's wealthiest family, who faces a dramatic downfall after a risky decision. Whether this will also affect his love life is something listeners will have to discover for themselves.

“Nishant and I are collaborating once again for this project, which is exciting given our extensive history of working together," she added.

The series is produced by Pocket FM.

