Hayley Matthews to miss third ODI against Sri Lanka due to illness

Hambantota (Sri Lanka), June 20 (IANS) West Indies captain Hayley Matthews will miss the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka due to illness.

Due to the same reason, Matthews missed the second ODI of the series in Hambantota as West Indies lost the game by five wickets after being wrapped up for 92 in 31 overs. She featured in the first ODI of the series and played a knock of 38 runs before they were bundled out for 195 in 47.1 overs. In reply, the hosts chased the total comfortably and won the match by six wickets.

In Matthews' absence, Shemaine Campbelle led the side in the second match of the series and is likely to continue in the third ODI. West Indies remain hopeful that Matthews will be available for the three-match T20I series, starting on June 24 at the same venue.

"West Indies Captain, Hayley Matthews has been ruled out of the ongoing ODI Series against Sri Lanka due to illness. She will continue to be monitored by the CWI Medical Team and will hopefully recover in time for the T20I series," Cricket West Indies said in a statement.

Over the last 18 months, Matthews has been the cornerstone of the West Indies team. She has scored 519 runs in nine ODIs, at an average of 74.14, including three hundreds, making her the West Indies' greatest run-scorer since the beginning of 2023. She has taken the joint-highest number of wickets alongside Afy Fletcher during this period with 11 scalps.

Sri Lanka will look to sweep the series on Friday after having an unassailable 2-0 lead.

The three-match T20I series will be played on June 24 followed by 26 and 28 at Mahinda Rajapaksha International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota.

